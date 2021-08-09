‘You win!’: Celebs laud Olympian Arshad Nadeem’s effort despite medal loss

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem on Saturday missed out on a medal at Tokyo Olympics after finishing fifth in the men’s javelin throw final but won hearts across the country for his effort.

The 24-year-old athlete finished fifth among 12 contestants as India’s Neeraj Chopra won gold and Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely claimed silver and bronze medals.

Despite Arshad’s loss, the Mian Channu native was hailed widely across social media for his grit and ability to make it to the final despite lack of funds and adequate training – many celebs also voiced out their support and encouragement for Arshad Nadeem.

Singer Asim Azhar took to Twitter to say, “#ArshadNadeem we are so so so proud of you!” He also urged the government to invest in athletes like Arshad, saying that they can do wonders for the country.

Actor Zahid Ahmed took to both Instagram and Twitter to laud Arshad, sharing a picture of Arshad Nadeem on his Tv screen with the message, “Well done, champ! Dil jeet lia!” He then also tweeted, “You have nonetheless inspired all of Pakistan.”

Proud of you champ! You have nonetheless inspired all of 🇵🇰 👏 #TokyoOlympics #ArshadNadeem pic.twitter.com/DnKL9h0Vhn — Zahid Ahmed (@zahidahmed_) August 7, 2021

Filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy shared a picture of the three medal winners on her Instagram story with a message for Arshad. “Arshad you won all our hearts! We hope to see you on the podium one day soon,” she said, before congratulating India for its success at the Olympics.

Anoushey Ashraf took to Twitter right after Arshad Nadeem bowed out of the competition, saying, “Just goes to show that if promoted properly, Pakistan is a nation ready to watch, support and back their athletes in every sport beyond just cricket. #ArshadNadeem makes us proud!” She also rallied to bring hockey and squash back to their prime in the country.

Just goes to show that if promoted properly, Pakistan is a nation ready to watch, support and back their athletes in every sport beyond just cricket. #ArshadNadeem makes us proud! Bring Hockey/Squash back! — Anoushey Ashraf (@Anoushey_a) August 7, 2021

Actor Adnan Siddiqui also turned to Twitter to share his message: “Proud of the fight you gave, Arshad Nadeem. Winning and losing is part of the game… You are Pakistan’s hero nevertheless.”

Proud of the fight you gave, Arshad Nadeem. Winning and losing are part of the game. It’s the size of fight that matters. You are Pakistan’s hero nevertheless #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/u04PCAg3o7 — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) August 7, 2021

Mawra Hocane had a special message for the athlete as well and tweeted, “Keep aiming, keep thriving, keep rising… you’ve come this far… you’ll reach where you’re meant to InshaAllah #ArshadNadeem… Pakistan is proud of you.”

Keep aiming, keep thriving, keep rising.. you’ve come this far.. you’ll reach where you’re meant to InshaAllah #ArshadNadeem #TokyoOlympics #Tokyo2020 Pakistan is proud of you 🇵🇰❤️❤️❤️ — MAWRA HOCANE (Hussain) (@MawraHocane) August 7, 2021

For the multitalented Fakhr-e-Alam, “#ArshadNadeem you WIN.” He also praised him for defying the odds stacked against him, including subpar facilities and coaching, with his sheer passion for the sport.

#ArshadNadeem you WIN… you defied all the odds stacked against you. Absence of facilities, coaching, organization…you were driven with the passion to make your country proud. You did it in your OWN…YOU WIN… #PakistanZindabad — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) August 7, 2021

Many more reactions came in after the tournament with Arshad Nadeem proving that despite losing out on an Olympic medal, he managed to win hearts across the country.