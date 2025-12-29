Celeste Rivas-Hernandez's murder case takes drastic turn

The investigation into the case of Celeste Rivas-Hernandez has taken a drastic turn.

In the recent updates of the case, Celeste Rivas-Hernandez has taken a troubling new turn with fresh claims emerging around American rapper D4vd. The teenager was reported missing in 2024 was later found dead inside the trunk of a Tesla at a Hollywood tow yard in Los Angeles.

D4vd has been named by authorities as a suspect in the case. No charges have been pressed against the rapper as of yet, who denies foul play.

According to a new update shared by private investigator Steve Fischer, an incinerator described as a “burn cage” was discovered inside a Hollywood Hills property rented by the rapper at the time Celeste’s body was found.

The device, capable of reaching temperatures of up to 1,600 degrees, was found boxed and unused.

Fischer said he was hired by the property’s owner and noted that such equipment is highly unusual for a residential home.

Fischer wrote on X,“This is something you’d expect to find on a farm, not in a Hollywood Hills house”, adding that its presence raises serious questions given the circumstances of the case.

Celeste was known to have been close to D4vd prior to her disappearance with photos of the pair circulating online.Reports have also claimed they shared matching tattoos.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to examine all evidence related to the teenager’s death.