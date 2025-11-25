Celina Jaitly breaks silence with touchy note amid legal battle

Actress Celina Jaitly, recently in the news after the press reported that she had filed a domestic violence case against her husband, Peter Haag, revealed a highly private Instagram post on Tuesday, pointing out the pain she is facing.

The media reports claimed that the ex-star has filed with the Magistrate First Class in Andheri, claiming Rs 50 crores in damage as well as compensation for alleged property losses and income.

Celina Jaitly shared a touching note hours after the news erupted, explaining the time of her life as the strongest and most turbulent storm. Calina, in addition, penned that she never thought of encountering such loneliness, as she has been battling without the backing of her family and parents.

The former actress stated that life stripped everything away, the person she trusted walked away, and promises she thought were broken in silence. Before arguing that the trauma had delivered her rather than crushed her.

However, the star further detailed searching for new power in herself, crediting her fortitude to being “a soldier’s daughter” nurtured with discipline and determination.

Moreover, she stated that her present goal is fighting for her children, her brother, and her dignity. The actress noted that a domestic abuse case has been against all the abandonment perpetrated and the oppressions against her.

Meanwhile, Celina Jaitly thanked her legal expert team at Karanjawala & Co., describing them as the shield she required during the tough times. She has asked the media houses to contact her lawyers, Sandeep Kapur, Niharika Karanjawala Misra, and Rytim Vohra Ahuja, for any official statement.

It should be noted that Celina Jaitly married an entrepreneur, Peter Haag, in 2011, and they had twin boys in 2012, followed by another in 2017. Among them, a younger twin passed away shortly after birth from a cardiac problem, and the duo now shares three kids together.