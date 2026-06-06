Celina Jaitly hits back at defamation threats from husband

Indian model Celine Jaitly responded after receiving legal notices from her estranged husband, Peter Haag, and father-in-law, Wolfgang Haag, threatening to file defamation proceedings against her.

The notices were received days after lawyers representing Peter and Wolfgang alleged that the 44-year-old actress had made false and defamatory statements through social media posts, interviews and media interactions while family and child custody cases remain pending in Austrian courts.

However, Jaitly responded through her legal team and believed the notices were aimed at shifting attention away from the main issues she had raised before the authorities.

Whilst, sharing a detailed statement on Instagram through a post, the Golmaal Return actress, “Two legal notices have recently been sent to me by my estranged husband Peter & his father, Wolfgang Haag, threatening to sue me for defamation. A response has aptly been submitted through my legal representatives, advocates at Karanjawala & Co.”

In her lengthy statement, the actress argued that speaking about her personal experiences should not be treated as defamation.

She also noted, “speaking about my lived experiences & pursuing lawful remedies is not defamation”.

A major focus of Celina’s statement was her children, whom she described as the reason she continues to fight the legal battle. She also noted, “These are my children too. I am their mother & they are the reason I continue this fight”.

The Zinda actress also claimed she has consistently supported joint custody and an amicable divorce, but remains unable to contact her children despite court orders. She further alleged that efforts are being made to silence her and insisted she would continue speaking out.

“What appears to trouble some is not that I have spoken, but that I have refused to remain silent.”

The dispute remains before the courts, with both sides presenting sharply different versions of events. Celina said she has full faith in the judicial systems of both India and Austria as the legal battle continues.