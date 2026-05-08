Celina Jaitly posts about 'only son she can meet'

Indian model and actress Celina Jaitly shared a tearful moment at her son’s grave, where she also opened up about the challenges of her ongoing legal battle.

The 44-year-old actress posted a heartfelt video that quickly captured the attention of online users, many of whom expressed deep sympathy for her loss. In the video, the grieving mother is seen at the gravesite, expressing her profound sadness and the reality of her mourning process.

“I had no choice but to share this painful video to show the world my shock as a mother,” Celina Jaitly wrote, describing her wrenching experience on social media.

In addition to reflecting on her grief, Celina Jaitly touched upon her current legal situation, stating that the court hearings in Austria have been exceptionally difficult over the past several weeks.

Earlier this year, Jaitly urged media outlets not to use photographs of her children while covering the ongoing legal case involving her husband, Peter Haag.

The request came in a post on X on Friday, where Jaitly asked for sensitivity and stressed that her children should not be included in any coverage related to the domestic violence case or the couple’s separation.

Her message follows confirmation that Jaitly has filed a domestic violence complaint against Haag and has begun divorce proceedings. The case has drawn significant attention because of the couple’s public profile and the details emerging about the legal dispute.