Celina Jaitly seeks media restraint to protect children during domestic violence case

Bollywood Actress Celina Jaitly has urged media outlets not to use photographs of her children while covering the ongoing legal case involving her husband, Peter Haag.

The request came in a post on X on Friday, where Celina Jaitly asked for sensitivity and stressed that her children should not be included in any coverage related to the domestic violence case or the couple’s separation.



Her message follows confirmation that Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence complaint against Haag and has begun divorce proceedings. The case has drawn significant attention because of the couple’s public profile and the details emerging about the legal dispute.

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag married in 2011. They welcomed twin boys in 2012. In 2017, they became parents to twins again, but one of the newborns passed away due to a congenital heart defect. The couple now shares three children, whose privacy Celina Jaitly says she wants to protect as the legal process moves forward.

After the domestic violence case became public, Celina Jaitly released a detailed written statement addressing the situation. She described the ongoing legal battle as an extremely difficult period and said she has been navigating the process without a traditional support system.

She explained that the past months have tested her on both personal and family levels, adding that her focus remains on ensuring the well-being of her children while meeting the legal challenges ahead.

In her statement, Celina Jaitly also acknowledged the emotional and logistical strain of managing the case alongside her responsibilities as a mother. She said she intends to continue participating fully in the legal proceedings and emphasized the importance of maintaining privacy for her children during this period.

#courage #divorce | In the middle of the strongest most turbulent storm of my life I never imagined I would spend fighting alone, without any parents, without any support system I never thought there would come a day without all the pillars on which the roof of my world once… pic.twitter.com/J3algtzAO0 — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) November 27, 2025



Celina Jaitly further noted that her priority is to protect her children’s interests and to move through the legal process with clarity and dignity. She said she will continue cooperating with authorities while requesting responsible media coverage as developments continue.

The case remains ongoing, and further updates are expected as proceedings advance.