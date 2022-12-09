Celine Dion diagnosed with incurable neurological disorder

French-Canadian singer Celine Dion has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called Stiff-Person Syndrome, she informed in an Instagram message.

Celine Dion informed her millions of fans across the world, about a rare neurological syndrome, she has been diagnosed with, via a detailed video message posted on the social site Instagram on Thursday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Announcing the rescheduling of shows from her upcoming ‘Courage Tour’, the music veteran informed that she has been dealing with health problems for a long time. “It’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” Dion said in the clip.

“Recently I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff person syndrome which affects something like one in a million people,” she informed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion)

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms I’ve been having,” Dion referenced to the muscle spasms which caused her to postpone her earlier Europe shows from the tour. read more

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” she explained. “It hurts me to tell you today that this means I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.” The performer noted that she has ‘a great team of doctors’ working alongside her to help her ‘get better’ in addition to her ‘precious children’ who are supporting and ‘giving hope’ to her. “I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again, but I have to admit it’s been a struggle.” “All I know is singing. It’s what I’ve done all my life and it’s what I love to do the most.” “I miss you so much. I miss seeing all of you [and] being on the stage, performing for you. I always give 100 per cent when I do my show but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now.” Dion, 54, signed off tearfully with a hope to recover soon and get back onto the stage to see her fans live. Before going off, the celebrity acknowledged her admirers for their constant support and wishes throughout this tough phase.

Comments