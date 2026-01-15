Céline Dion honors late husband René Angélil on 10th death anniversary

Céline Dion is remembering the love of her life, René Angélil, ten years after his passing.

The Grammy-winning singer took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, January 14, to share a deeply emotional tribute, marking the 10th death anniversary of Angélil’- who died of throat cancer on January 14, 2016.

The post featured a serene, sunlit portrait of her late husband placed atop a piano in a quiet carpeted room/

“Mon amour, ten years without you feels like just a day, and yet each day feels like a decade,” she wrote in a joint statement with sons René-Charles, 24 and twins Nelson and Eddy, 15, for the caption.

Céline Dion continued, “Ten years without your caress, and yet every day I feel your touch,” continued the note. “We miss you more than we can bear, but you taught us to be strong.”

“We love you more, every day and every year,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion)

Dion and Angélil’s love story began when she was just 12 years old and auditioned for him as a young aspiring singer. Their professional bond eventually grew into a lifelong partnership. The couple began dating when Dion was 19 and went public with their relationship after getting engaged in 1993.

The couple exchanged the vows on December 17, 1994 in an extravagant ceremony at Montréal’s Notre-Dame Basilica. René-Charles was born in January 2001 while Nelson and Eddy were born in May 2010.