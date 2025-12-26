Celine Dion makes awareness post in Grinch attire

Canadian Singer Celine Dion has marked the Christmas season with a playful and self-aware social media post, delighting fans by transforming herself into the Grinch and mimicking one of the most recognisable monologues from the festive film How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

The singer shared the video on her Instagram handle. In the post, she appeared to be sitting beside a glowing fireplace, dressed head-to-toe in a Grinch costume.

Donned in bright green makeup, prosthetics and the character’s signature mischievous expression, Dion fully embraced the role. In the opening of the video clip, she sang while talking the chorus of her iconic ballad “All by Myself,” immediately setting a humorous tone before launching into a parody of the Grinch’s famously overstuffed daily schedule from the 2000 Jim Carrey film.

In a dramatic tone, she said, “The nerve of those Whos, inviting me down there on such short notice. Even if I wanted to go, my schedule wouldn’t allow it!” She also added a visual gag, cradling a small dog dressed in antlers, a clear nod to Max, the Grinch’s loyal canine companion in the movie.

She then cancelled a series of deliberately absurd appointments, blending the original lines with her own celebrity-inspired humour. “4:00 – exercise my voice. 4:30 – wake my children up. 5:00 – solve world hunger. Tell no one. 5:30 – jazzercize. 6:30 – dinner with me. I can’t cancel that again! 7:00 – wrestle with my creative ideas,” she said, delivering each line with exaggerated seriousness.

Dion went on to add a modern twist, poking fun at contemporary habits and her own downtime. “I’m booked!” she declared. “Of course, if I bumped my creative ideas to 9:00, I’ll still have time to lie in bed and scroll TikTok videos endlessly”.

She then mockingly reconsidered a more traditional holiday message, saying, “Or I can just simply wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy New Year, boring!”

The video concluded with Dion returning to All by Myself, softly singing the opening line, “When I was young, I never needed anyone,” bringing the skit full circle and reminding viewers of her unmistakable voice and sense of humour.

The festive post offered fans a rare light-hearted glimpse of the singer during the holiday season and was widely welcomed as a joyful moment of escapism. Known for her powerful vocals and emotional performances, Dion’s playful Grinch parody showcased her comedic side, reinforcing her enduring connection with fans and her ability to blend pop culture, music and seasonal cheer entertainingly.