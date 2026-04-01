Celine Dion makes stage return at 58

Canadian singer and businesswoman Celine Dion on Monday, March 30, celebrated her 58th birthday. To mark the occasion, the “My Heart Will Go On” icon shared a significant update that has sent her global fanbase into a frenzy of excitement.

Celine Dion is set to perform ten exclusive shows at the Paris La Défense Arena over the course of several weeks beginning in September. This marks her first major live engagement since stepping away from the spotlight to manage her health.

Her prolonged absence was due to a diagnosis of stiff person syndrome, a rare and progressive autoimmune neurological condition. The disorder is characterized by debilitating muscle spasms, extreme rigidity in the limbs and trunk, and an increased risk of falls.

In a new video update, the “Power of Love” singer admitted to feeling a “little anxious” but remained overwhelmingly positive. “I’m feeling strong; I’m feeling excited,” she shared, noting that she is once again singing and dancing as part of her recovery process.

Celine Dion expressed deep gratitude to her devoted followers who remained steadfast throughout her battle with the illness. When she first revealed her diagnosis in December 2022, she was forced to postpone and eventually cancel numerous tour dates.

This upcoming residency in Paris represents a monumental turning point in her journey. For many fans, the singer’s comeback is a testament to her resilience, signaling that “it’s all coming back to her” as she prepares to reclaim her place on the world stage.