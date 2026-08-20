Céline Dion Paris residency: Opening date, full concert schedule, and latest health update

Céline Dion is officially returning to full-scale concert performances with a landmark residency at Plenitude Arena (Paris La Défense Arena) in Nanterre, France.

Marking her first extended engagement since stepping away from the stage due to Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS), the high-demand run spans 16 sold-out dates in 2026, followed by 10 additional performances scheduled for May 2027.

Opening Date and 2026 Concert Schedule

The Céline Dion Paris 2026 residency officially launches on Saturday, September 12, 2026. The initial 2026 leg runs through mid-October, featuring shows on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Complete 2026 Schedule Breakdown

The tour kicks off with 16 nights at Paris’ Plenitude Arena from September to October 2026.

It opens on Saturday, September 12, 2026 for Night 1, followed by shows on Wednesday, September 16 and Friday, September 18. The run continues with back-to-back weekend and midweek dates: Saturday, September 19, Wednesday, September 23, Friday, September 25, and Saturday, September 26.

Into October, the residency resumes with Wednesday, September 30, Friday, October 2, and Saturday, October 3. The final stretch includes Wednesday, October 7, Friday, October 9, Saturday, October 10, Wednesday, October 14, and Friday, October 16, before wrapping with Night 16, the Leg 1 Finale on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

All 16 shows will take place at Plenitude Arena in Paris. An additional 10-date run takes place from May 8 to May 29, 2027.

What Céline Dion Says About Her Health and Recovery

Following her 2022 diagnosis with Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS)—a rare neurological disorder causing severe muscle spasms—the 58-year-old vocal icon has undergone intensive physical therapy and vocal rehabilitation.

Addressing fans ahead of her stage return, Dion shared positive updates on her ongoing recovery:

“I’m doing great, managing my health, feeling good. I’m singing again, even doing a little bit of dancing. This is the best gift of my life.”

Dion emphasized that her preparation involves tailored daily conditioning to manage vocal strain and physical stability. The Paris residency—developed with creative director Willo Perron—is designed to accommodate her health needs while delivering a full-scale stadium experience celebrating her English and French music catalogs.