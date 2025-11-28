Céline Dion shares heartfelt Thanksgiving greeting to fans

Canadian singer Celine Dion has shared a message of peace and love to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday in the US.

In a recent social media post, singer Celine Dion reminded followers and said, “slow down, take a deep breath, and give thanks”.

She further continued, “There’s something so powerful about gathering with the people you love, whether around a full table, over the phone or even just in your heart”.

She also expressed her gratitude and said, “I’m so thankful to my family and our moments together that mean the world to me”.

In 2016, Dion lost her husband, René Angélil, to throat cancer age of 73.

Just two days later, Dion’s older brother Daniel died of brain, throat and tongue cancer.

In 2019, the singer said in an interview with People magazine that she’d found an inner strength she didn’t know she had since the back-to-back losses.

Whilst remembering her husband, she said, “To bring my children to understand, ‘Don’t look for Dad,’ that made me strong”.

“All the little things, and the big things, they have to make you stronger. Otherwise, you don’t understand the meaning of life itself”.

In 2022, Dion faced another setback when she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disease that can cause debilitating muscle spasms. The condition has left Dion unable to perform regularly. But the five-time Grammy winner said that she is not giving up on being able to perform again.

“All I know is singing,” she said. “It’s what I’ve done all my life. And it’s what I love to do the most.”

At the end of her Thanksgiving message, Dion wished well for her fans, “May your Thanksgiving be filled with joy, with peace, and with gratitude for everything, even the little things. Happy Thanksgiving from me and my family to you and yours”.