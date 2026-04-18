Celine Dion returned to the limelight as she released her first song after a hiatus. She also mentioned that the track Danson has been written in collaboration with Jean-Jacques Goldman. She gave detailed insight into her new music video.

On April 17, the track Dansons, written by longtime collaborator Jean-Jacques Goldman alongside released alongside a music video. In the statement, Goldman said, “It was 2020. The world was stopping, and yet people were dancing, confined to their homes”.

He further added, “Six years later, the virus is gone, but there is no need to change a word, the world isn’t spinning any more smoothly, and we are still dancing ‘above the abyss'”. On Instagram, Celine Dion shared a sneak peek of the music video for her track, writing, “The official video for ‘Let’s Dance’ is now online. Link in bio.”

She added, “Thanks to Esther Abrami, Lola Dubini, Victoria Dauberville & Mathieu Forget for participating”.

Dion announced in March that she’ll be making her comeback to the stage for a five-week residency in Paris, marking her first major performances since announcing her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in December 2022.

Notably, she is set to play 16 shows at La Defence Arena between September and October 2026.