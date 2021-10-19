Cellular Services partially suspended in Karachi, other cities

KARACHI: Cellular services have been suspended in various parts of Karachi on Tuesday, on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12 Rabiul Awwal), ARY News reported.

Cellular services have been suspended along the M.A. Jinnah Road and adjoining areas, according to reports.

The authorities have suspended mobile phone services along the route of Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions, sources said.

Cellular services have also been suspended in Quetta, Gujranwala and several other cities across the country.

The authorities used to suspend cellular servies as a security measure to avoid any untoward incident on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, Youm-e-Ashur and other occasions.

Parts of the country had witnessed suspension of cellular services as the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain observed in September.

The mobile phone services were suspended in Karachi, Lahore and other cities in the country on Chehlum.

It is to be mentioned here that, earlier Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had announced suspension of mobile phone services on Chehlum as part of security measures to avoid any untoward incident.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said the Pakistan Army and Rangers troops will be deployed for security of Chehlum processions.