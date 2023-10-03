Cement exports increase by 19.24% in September

ISLAMABAD: The exports of cement have increased by 19.24% in September, ARY News reported.

As per details, a significant rise in cement exports was witnessed by 19.24% to 570,101 tons in September the

According to the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) the cement local sale in September 2023 was recorded at 3.544 million tons whereas, in September 2022, the cement sales were 4.2 million tons.

In August 2023, the country recorded a rise in cement sales by 37% to 4.518 million tonnes from 3.297 million tonnes a year ago.

According to the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), it recorded a rise in sales in August 2023 in the local markets by 30% as compared to August last year.

A significant rise in cement exports was witnessed by 87% to 724,777 tonnes from 387,440 tonnes a year ago.

In July, there was an increase in cement sales by 57.44% to 3.212 million tonnes from 2.040 million tonnes as compared to July 2022.

The 57.4% increase in cement sales signaled the commencement of construction activities in the country.

According to the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), they recorded 3.212 million tonnes in cement sales in July 2023 besides a significant rise in cement exports by 183.91% to 435,854 tonnes from 153.517 tonnes a year ago.

The North-based cement factories sold 2.473 million tonnes in the first month of the current fiscal year which was 46.54% more than the previous year’s 1.688 million tonnes.