Cement exports see 45.96pc increase

ISLAMABAD: Cement exports in Pakistan have increased by 45.96 percent in April 2024 as compared to the same month the previous year, ARY News reported

According to data issued by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, cement exports stood at 614,264 tons in April 2024 while exports of 420,857 tons were recorded in the same month last year.

The data added that during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year (2023-24), cement exports saw a 65.35 percent increase, with 5.715 million tons exported during the period.

The All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association’s spokesperson said the total cement sales during the first 10 months of the current year stood at 37.447 million tons, a 2.45 percent increase from the 36.551 million tons sold during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, local cement sales during this period stood at 31.732 million tons, with a 4.12 percent decrease from the 33.095 million tons sold during the same period last year.

Read More: Govt committed to double exports’ volume in 5 years: PM Shehbaz

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif expressed his confidence that volume of Pakistan’s exports would be doubled over the next five years with the support of the country’s business community.

He said the government, in consultation with the business community will chalk out a comprehensive policy framework to increase the country’s exports that would ultimately help ensuring export-led growth.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the export-led growth would also help resolving the foreign exchange reserves’ issues in Pakistan.

“You are actually the backbone of the country’s economy as without your support, the government can not bring the country out of economic crisis,” the prime minister said while addressing the business community in a ceremony held here.

He invited the business community to sit with the government to resolve their issues and challenges as this was the only way to move forward to bring development and prosperity in Pakistan.