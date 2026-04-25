Cement Price in Pakistan- April 25, 2026

As of April 25, 2026, cement prices in Pakistan for a standard 50kg bag of ordinary Portland cement (OPC, typically 53 grade) range from approximately Rs. 1,375 to Rs. 1,550, depending on the region, quality, and local market conditions. The nationwide average sits around Rs. 1,400 to Rs. 1,480 per bag, with some premium or urban retail quotes reaching up to Rs. 1,540–1,595 in select areas.

In major cities:

Karachi and southern markets (including Sindh areas) often see more competitive rates, typically Rs. 1,350 to Rs. 1,500 , benefiting from proximity to production plants and relatively lower freight costs.

and southern markets (including Sindh areas) often see more competitive rates, typically , benefiting from proximity to production plants and relatively lower freight costs. Lahore, Islamabad, and northern regions generally range from Rs. 1,380 to Rs. 1,550 (with some pockets higher), influenced by transportation distances and steady demand from residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects.

These authentic rates reflect the latest dealer and market updates as of April 25, 2026. Prices have shown modest upward movement of Rs. 10–50 per bag in recent weeks across many areas, yet the market continues to demonstrate resilience.

The ongoing Iran conflict (escalated since late February 2026) has kept global oil markets volatile, with Brent crude fluctuating around $95–110 per barrel amid disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. This triggered sharp petrol and diesel price hikes in Pakistan in early April, with petrol briefly surging to nearly Rs. 458–460 per litre and diesel over Rs. 520 per litre on April 3. Although the government introduced partial relief measures and some rollback, fuel costs remain significantly elevated compared to pre-conflict levels. Higher diesel prices directly increase transportation expenses for cement (especially long-haul trucking) and raise energy costs for production kilns. Despite this sustained pressure, robust domestic cement output and supply chains have prevented more dramatic spikes in bag prices so far.

Cement Market Snapshot: Key Insights for Builders in Late April 2026

Pakistan’s construction sector continues to rely on cement as a foundational material for homes, roads, commercial developments, and large-scale government infrastructure initiatives. In late April 2026, the market remains balanced but cautious amid lingering global energy volatility stemming from the Iran situation.

Today’s Cement Prices in Pakistan (Per 50kg Bag) Standard grey OPC cement trades in the Rs. 1,375–1,550 range across the country. Southern regions, particularly around Karachi and other Sindh areas, maintain relatively competitive pricing near Rs. 1,350–1,500, while northern cities like Lahore and Islamabad typically see Rs. 1,380–1,550. These variations primarily arise from plant locations, freight charges, and regional demand patterns.

The ripple effects of the Iran conflict on petrol and diesel prices have added to logistics and production costs, yet cement rates have experienced only gradual adjustments rather than major surges. This measured stability offers builders and homeowners a reasonable degree of predictability for planning renovations, new residential projects, or bigger developments.

Practical tips for buyers right now:

Compare quotes from multiple local suppliers to secure the most competitive rate.

Inquire about bulk purchase discounts, which can help offset some of the fuel-driven cost increases.

Keep an eye on energy price movements or any further policy responses to the Iran conflict that could influence future cement pricing.

With sustained government emphasis on housing schemes and infrastructure spending, cement demand remains firm, supporting active supply chains. The recent fuel price volatility linked to the Iran war serves as a reminder of how international events can affect local construction costs, but current authentic rates still allow for effective budgeting in ongoing projects.