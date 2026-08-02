Cement Price in Pakistan Today - August 1, 2026

Islamabad/Karachi, August 1, 2026 – Cement prices in Pakistan hold steady as builders, contractors, and homeowners face high costs during construction and renovation. According to the latest market reports and price analyses, the average per-bag price of ordinary Portland cement in Pakistan, including the 50 kg bag, stands at around Rs 1,500-1,610 nationwide.

The official weekly average of cement rates put the price of a bag of cement in northern Pakistan at around Rs 1,566 and in southern Pakistan, it was close to Rs 1,547 per bag. The actual rate in local markets may vary due to additional costs associated with delivery and local market conditions.

Cement prices in Pakistan vary in different parts of the country due to transportation costs and supply-demand factors.

The bag price in southern Pakistan is usually slightly lower due to proximity to cement manufacturing facilities, while rates in the north are typically higher due to longer transportation distances.

Cement bags in Karachi and Sindh were priced at Rs 1,350-1,560, while those in Lahore and Central Punjab traded for Rs 1,400-1,580.

The per-bag price in Islamabad and Rawalpindi was close to Rs 1,400-1,610 for the ordinary Portland. In Peshawar and Pakistan’s northern regions, the price per bag of cement ranged from Rs 1,420-1,610.

Prices in Multan, Faisalabad, and other cities were between Rs 1,350-1,560 per bag. Those are average prices for the most common type of cement, ordinary Portland, used for domestic construction. Bags of sulphate-resistant cement and other special types are more expensive.

Several factors influence cement prices in Pakistan for the time being. Chief among them are fuel prices since the cement production and transportation processes are energy-intensive.

Additional costs include regional and local taxes, as well as tolls, and duties on raw materials. The demand for residential construction and infrastructure development has contributed to cement rates.

At the same time, the overall supply has been sufficient to offset potential price increases. In the last few years, the bag price of cement has climbed steadily, reaching close to Rs 1,500-1,610, compared to Rs 800-1,200 several years ago. A combination of higher fuel prices, taxes, tolls, and duties has led to the increase.

Cement is the largest single cost component for a home construction project; therefore, it is vital to calculate the material costs correctly for the local area.

The final price depends on the seller, so it is essential to do research and know the exact price before buying. It is always a good idea to check if the material is available in the required quantities and quality.

Experts say that energy prices, which have been rising for years, will affect future rates in Pakistan. The bag price of cement in Pakistan remains at a record level, with the price per bag of ordinary Portland standing around Rs 1,500-1,610 as of August, 2026.