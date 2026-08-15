Cement Price in Pakistan Today – August 15, 2026

KARACHI: As of August 15, 2026, cement prices in Pakistan for a standard 50kg bag of ordinary Portland cement (OPC) generally range from approximately Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 1,610, depending on the brand, region, quality, and local market conditions. The nationwide rate sits around Rs. 1,550–1,555 per bag.

The rates mentioned are for retail dealer prices for 15th August 2026. Prices have been quite stable with overall domestic construction demand providing a floor. Earlier, in July, rates were in the vicinity of Rs 1,530 per bag, about 8 percent higher compared to July last year.

Rates in the southern parts of the country, especially Karachi and the adjacent areas of Sindh, were lower in the range of Rs 1,350 – Rs 1,550, driven by shorter distances to the factories.

Northern and central parts like Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi typically quoted higher between Rs 1,400 – Rs 1,560 owing to longer logistics distances. Major cities like Multan, Faisalabad, Peshawar, and Quetta were broadly in the Rs 1,350 – Rs 1,570 spectrum reflecting the specific transport charges and supply dynamics in each locale. Changes are dictated by several factors: coal, fuel, freight charges, currency volatility, government taxation and the general construction season. Demand for construction materials seems to have picked up pace over the last few weeks leading manufacturers to hold firmer pricing.

Prices for White Cement – widely used in plastering and other finishes – remain substantially higher from Rs 2,100 – Rs 2,350 per 40kg bag.

Note: cement prices fluctuate week-over-week or on a daily basis depending upon the change in cost of inputs and specific regional factors. For precise pricing, it is highly recommended to get updated prices from certified dealers before you proceed with a purchase, as the final figures will vary according to the purchased quantity and payment, and delivery terms, etc.