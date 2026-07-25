Cement Price in Pakistan Today - July 25, 2026

As of July 25th 2026, cement rates within Pakistan for standard 50kg ordinary Portland cement (OPC 53 grade usually) can be anywhere from around Rs. 1,350 to Rs. 1,610 depending on brands, region, quality and local dealers’ markup.

On a average in Pakistan the price is anywhere between Rs. 1,420-1,550 per bag while popular brands are available all over Pakistan for Rs.1,400-1560 in retail.

These are real rates based on the latest dealer and market update as of the 24th July and from retail price trackers.

Prices per bag of popular brands currently range as: 1,410-1,610 from petrol’s steep increase in price since last week, as this means increased freight to farther locations which takes longer (using fuel for longer time).

The situation today is characterized by increased fuel prices following Pakistan’s new daily fuel pricing: the petrol price rose to Rs 335.18, up by Rs 3.66 while high speed diesel rose to Rs 383.46 with an increase of Rs 4.80 a litre, the second daily increment in a row which will increase transportation cost, mainly for the movement of cement through truck. Despite the hike in prices of patrol and diesel the bag of cement is stable for now due to ample home production, increased dispatches in the last couple of months and adequate regional balance in supply based on different region specific requirements and demand conditions.

Today’s Cement Prices in Pakistan (Per 50kg Bag)

The general rate of OPC Cement of the grey variety for which you will typically find between Rs1,350-1,610 throughout Pakistan and most significantly the southern cities of Karachi there is a ready rate at nearlyRs1,350-1,500 with Lahore and also Islamabad generally falling within the rates of Rs1,400-1,610 these changes in the cost are generally attributed to factory areas and also shipment expenses, considering these prices climb day after day and day by day with increases to petrol as well as diesel.