Cement Price in Pakistan Today - March 14, 2026

As of March 14, 2026, cement prices in Pakistan for a standard 50kg bag of ordinary Portland cement (OPC, typically 53 grade) range from approximately Rs. 1,375 to Rs. 1,450, depending on the region, quality, and local market conditions. The nationwide average sits around Rs. 1,390 to Rs. 1,430 per bag, showing mild stability with minor regional differences.

In major cities:

Karachi and southern markets often have slightly lower rates, typically Rs. 1,350 to Rs. 1,420 , thanks to closer proximity to manufacturing plants and efficient transport.

and southern markets often have slightly lower rates, typically , thanks to closer proximity to manufacturing plants and efficient transport. Lahore, Islamabad, and northern areas generally range from Rs. 1,380 to Rs. 1,450, driven by higher freight costs and steady demand from residential and infrastructure projects.

These figures come from recent market reports and dealer updates as of mid-March 2026. Prices remain relatively steady compared to earlier months, though small adjustments can occur due to fuel/energy costs, excise duties, seasonal building activity, and supply chain factors. For the most accurate local quote, always check with nearby dealers, as on-ground rates may include delivery charges or minor dealer margins.

Cement Market Snapshot: Key Insights for Builders in March 2026

Pakistan’s construction industry continues to depend on cement as an essential material for housing, commercial developments, roads, and public infrastructure projects. In mid-March 2026, the cement market exhibits balanced pricing after earlier fluctuations tied to input costs and economic conditions.

Today’s Cement Prices in Pakistan (Per 50kg Bag)

Standard grey OPC cement is trading in the range of Rs. 1,375–1,450 nationwide. Southern regions, especially around Karachi, benefit from more competitive pricing around Rs. 1,350–1,420, while northern cities like Lahore and Islamabad typically see Rs. 1,380–1,450. These variations arise mainly from plant locations, transportation expenses, and regional demand.

Market observers indicate prices have held steady in recent weeks, offering predictability for budgeting in ongoing and upcoming projects. This consistency supports everyone from individual homeowners doing renovations to contractors handling large-scale builds.

Practical tips for buyers right now:

Request quotes from several local suppliers to secure the best available rate.

Inquire about discounts for bulk orders, which many dealers offer.

Keep an eye on energy price movements or policy updates that could affect future pricing.

With continued government emphasis on housing initiatives and infrastructure spending, cement demand stays firm, supporting active supply chains. Staying updated on these real-time rates helps keep construction expenses on track in Pakistan’s evolving building materials landscape.