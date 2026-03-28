Cement Price in Pakistan Today - March 28, 2026

As of March 28, 2026, cement prices in Pakistan for a standard 50kg bag of ordinary Portland cement (OPC, typically 53 grade) range from approximately Rs. 1,375 to Rs. 1,450, depending on the region, quality, and local market conditions. The nationwide average sits around Rs. 1,390 to Rs. 1,430 per bag, reflecting mild stability despite external pressures.

In major cities:

Karachi and southern markets (including Sindh areas like Badin) often see slightly lower rates, typically Rs. 1,350 to Rs. 1,420 , due to proximity to production plants and lower freight costs.

and southern markets (including Sindh areas like Badin) often see slightly lower rates, typically , due to proximity to production plants and lower freight costs. Lahore, Islamabad, and northern regions generally range from Rs. 1,380 to Rs. 1,450 (with some urban pockets higher), influenced by longer transport distances and consistent demand from housing and infrastructure work.

These authentic rates come from the latest dealer and market updates for the week ending March 26, 2026. While prices have edged up modestly in recent weeks, the market has shown resilience.

The ongoing Iran conflict (escalated since late February 2026) has disrupted global oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, pushing international crude prices higher. This directly triggered a sharp petrol and diesel hike in Pakistan around March 6 — a historic Rs. 55 per litre increase — before the government stepped in to absorb part of the surge and hold current rates steady at Rs. 321.17 for petrol and Rs. 335.86 for diesel. Higher fuel costs have raised transportation expenses for cement (especially diesel for trucking) and energy inputs for production, adding upward pressure on bag prices. Despite this, local supply chains and steady domestic output have prevented sharper spikes so far.

Cement Market Snapshot: Key Insights for Builders in Late March 2026

Pakistan’s construction sector continues to depend on cement for homes, roads, commercial projects, and government infrastructure initiatives. In late March 2026, the market remains balanced but watchful amid global energy volatility caused by the Iran war.

Today’s Cement Prices in Pakistan (Per 50kg Bag) Standard grey OPC cement trades in the Rs. 1,375–1,450 range across the country. Southern regions, particularly around Karachi and Sindh, enjoy more competitive pricing near Rs. 1,350–1,420, while northern cities like Lahore and Islamabad typically see Rs. 1,380–1,450. These differences stem from plant locations, freight charges, and regional demand.

The Iran conflict’s ripple effects on petrol and diesel prices have increased logistics and production costs, yet cement rates have only seen minor adjustments rather than major jumps. This stability helps builders and homeowners plan ahead for renovations, residential builds, or larger developments.

Practical tips for buyers right now:

Compare quotes from multiple local suppliers to lock in the best available rate.

Ask about bulk purchase discounts, which can offset some fuel-driven cost increases.

Monitor energy price movements or any further policy responses to the Iran situation that could influence future cement pricing.

With government focus on housing schemes and infrastructure still driving demand, supply chains remain active. The recent fuel price impact from the Iran war serves as a reminder of how global events can affect local construction costs, but current rates offer reasonable predictability for projects underway.

For the most precise pricing in your area (especially in Sindh regions like Badin or nearby), contact trusted local vendors or check daily dealer board