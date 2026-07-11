Cement Price Today in Pakistan- July 11, 2026

KARACHI- July 11, 2026: The prices of a 50kg bag of common ordinary Portland cement (OPC, mainly 53 grade) across Pakistan hover between Rs. 1,375 to Rs. 1,610 depending on the brand, city, dealer, quality, etc.

The average price nationwide is estimated between Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 1,580 per bag of cement, but you can expect to find rates on the upper end of this scale in major cities due to transportation and dealer margins.

The above prices are authentic according to retail market rates and dealers reports received latest as on week ended 9 July 2026 and trusted resources.

Popular brands currently trade in these approximate ranges Rs. 1,410–to Rs1,610.

Karachi and Hyderabad have somewhat lower price levels due to closer plants and simpler logistics, with cities like Lahore and Islamabad in the North having prices somewhat higher on account of more difficult logistics.

On week on week prices have been stable with minor increases in many categories, Some specific brands prices have increased marginally in retail market by 10-50 rupees per bag, other remain mostly stable or decreased marginally in some northern markets this week on good supply side, and prices change remains largely neutral, but have been more stable after last weeks increase, also as result of more consistent local cement production and balancing in demand and supply chain.

Impact from the Iran conflict in early 2026 have continued to place pressure on fuel costs throughout the year, although oil prices have begun to come down to the level seen before the outbreak of the war and following a recent increase by the Government in the price of petrol and high-speed diesel, both effective July 11th,2026 prices stand at approximately 310.71/ litre and 323.30/litre respectively.

Transport and energy costs still have bearing on price ofcementbag but sector remains in more balanced state in terms of price adjustments so far, This has been supported by stable to robust local production, and balanced domestic cement supply-demand cycle, This affects the cement transportation, energy costs and thus indirectly impacts cement bag price.

As part of Pakistan’s vast Construction Industry which supports a number of major sectors that range from residential homes, commercial projects, dams, bridges, schools and large infrastructure projects and schools, Cement remains fundamental input and structural material for all forms of construction activity including homes.

Today’s Cement Prices in Pakistan (Per 50kg Bag)

In terms of Standard Grey OPC Cement, rates are around Rs 1,375 – Rs 1,610 all over the country. Sindh has relatively cheap rates in the Rs 1,400-1,550 mark whereas in cities like Lahore, and Islamabad, you would find it in the range of Rs 1,500-1,610. This disparity is mostly due to plant locations, freight costs according to the fuel rate, and demand from various cities.