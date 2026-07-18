Cement Price Today in Pakistan - July 18, 2026

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: As of July 18, 2026, a standard 50kg bag of ordinary portland cement (OPC) in Pakistan-typically 53-grade-can be purchased from roughly Rs. 1,350 to Rs. 1,610, with the exact price varying by brand, region, quality, and local dealer markup.

Nationally, prices generally range between Rs. 1,420 and Rs. 1,550 per bag, and the market seems to have stabilized a bit this week.

These are accurate retail price ranges according to the most recent dealer reports and market surveys. The major brands are going for Rs1,410 to Rs1,560. You’ll find cheaper prices in the south (especially near Karachi and within Sindh Province, where construction material prices are more competitive, close to Rs. 1,350-1,500 due to proximity of plants and better transport logistics), while prices in the north (like Lahore and Islamabad) may fluctuate between Rs. 1,400-1,610 as higher logistics costs are passed on from transport expenses due to longer distance.

Pakistan’s construction sector has long depended on cement as an essential building material for a range of construction projects including residential homes, commercial spaces, road construction projects, dams, schools, colleges, and large public infrastructure projects. Understanding the wide applications of cement is vital for builders, contractors and homeowners in mid-July 2026 when the prices and the supply demand dynamic might change based on other economic factors.

Cement is widely used in residential buildings for the foundation, columns, beams, slabs, plastering, floors and also it takes over 300-500+ bags in one 5-marla home according to building plan. Cement application in commercial & industrial buildings: Cement is used in commercial and industrial constructions such as shops, factories, office buildings,warehouses due to its high-strength qualities to hold huge amounts of load and last for many years.

Transportation Costs

The fallout from the Iran conflict continued to impact fuel prices throughout much of 2026. However, recently, with global oil price moderations and some government policy adjustments, a slight relief has been seen in fuel prices. As of July 18, 2026, petrol costs approximately Rs. 310.71 per liter, and high-speed diesel is at Rs. 323.30 per liter following weekly price adjustments. These fuel prices remain a critical factor influencing transportation and production expenses for cement, but the impact on bag prices has been managed.