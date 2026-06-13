Cement Price Today in Pakistan - June 13, 2026

As of June 13, 2026, retail prices for a standard 50kg bag of Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC, 53 Grade) in Pakistan are trading firmly between Rs. 1,505 and Rs. 1,610.

While steady domestic output has kept overall supply balanced, ongoing global energy strains continue to impact production and logistical expenses.

Today’s Cement Rate Sheet per 50kg Bag

The nationwide retail average currently ranges from Rs. 1,540 to Rs. 1,580, with premium brands commanding the higher end of the spectrum. Regional differences reflect transport distances, manufacturing proximity, and local dealer margins.

Region / Major City Retail Price Range (50kg Bag) Market Influencers Karachi & Southern Markets (Sindh) Rs. 1,520 – Rs. 1,570 Competitive rates due to factory proximity and lower freight costs. Lahore, Islamabad & North (Punjab/KPK) Rs. 1,550 – Rs. 1,610 Higher rates driven by transport distances and strong construction demand. Nationwide Average Range Rs. 1,505 – Rs. 1,610 Varies by specific brand tier, quality, and local dealer margins.

Note for Builders: These authentic rates are compiled from retail market reports and dealer updates for the week ending June 13, 2026. Minor daily fluctuations may occur depending on your order volume and specific retail location.

Fuel Price Adjustments & Logistics Impact

The construction sector continues to navigate volatile shipping costs stemming from the Iran conflict, which has strained global fuel markets via the Strait of Hormuz since late February 2026.

A minor relief came on June 13, 2026, with the Pakistani government announcing a slight reduction in domestic fuel prices:

Petrol: Rs. 373.78 per litre (Down Rs. 4.00)

High-Speed Diesel (HSD): Rs. 378.78 per litre (Down Rs. 2.00)

While any reduction at the pump is welcome, overall diesel prices remain significantly higher than pre-conflict levels. Because heavy trucking and cement distribution rely entirely on diesel, transport overheads are keeping wholesale floor prices rigid.

Fortunately, robust domestic manufacturing caps major price hikes, providing a predictable window for home builders, renovators, and commercial developers planning material procurement through mid-June.