Cement Price Today in Pakistan- June 30, 2026

KARACHI- 30 June 2026- A 50kg bag of Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC – usually grade 53) in Pakistan costs somewhere between roughly Rs. 1,505 to Rs. 1,610, depending on your chosen brand, the part of the country you’re in, the overall quality, and what your local dealer might be charging on top. On a national scale, the average price is between Rs. 1,540 to Rs. 1,580, with many popular brands holding their own in the Rs. 1,550-1,610 price point range in local markets.

In the major urban centres:

• The south (Karachi and rest of Sindh) is often a bit cheaper, typically running at between Rs. 1,520 to Rs. 1,570 due to its proximity to cement manufacturing hubs and efficient transport links.

• Lahore, Islamabad, and the rest of the northern markets often hover between Rs. 1,550 and Rs. 1,610, influenced by transportation costs and strong demand from ongoing housing, commercial and infrastructure construction projects.

The recent tensions in the region surrounding Iran have had some impact on global fuel prices (and thus local ones too) since late February 2026 following some disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, although recent efforts towards a truce have helped alleviate some of that pressure. As such, international oil prices have softened, and Pakistan saw some much-needed relief in fuel costs effective in late June 2026, bringing petrol to around Rs. 299-300 per litre and high-speed diesel to approximately Rs. 311 per litre after substantial government subsidies. However, prices at the pump still remain higher than they were prior to the outbreak of conflict, continuing to influence transportation costs for cement (mostly via diesel for transport) and energy inputs required in cement production. Stable domestic supply and a large amount of domestic output have limited the extent to which this has impacted bag prices.

Pakistan continues to rely heavily on cement for nearly all construction needs – from the smallest individual homes and apartment buildings to massive government-led infrastructure projects like roads and bridges. In late June 2026, domestic supply continues to be robust, ensuring that this critical commodity is available, though prices reflect these underlying cost structures with little day-to-day volatility.

Today’s Cement Prices in Pakistan (Per 50kg Bag)

A 50kg bag of standard OPC grey cement ranges between Rs. 1,505 and Rs. 1,610 across the country. The southern markets (particularly in Karachi and other parts of Sindh) usually offer more competitive rates of Rs. 1,520 to Rs. 1,570, compared to cities in the north such as Lahore and Islamabad where prices tend to fall within the Rs. 1,550-1,610 bracket. These price variations are attributed to the logistics and transportation costs associated with the locations of the plants as well as local market demand.

The price of petrol and high-speed diesel, affected by the Iran situation and post-truce adjustments, had influenced transportation and manufacturing expenses for cement in recent months, although prices remain relatively stable on this late June 2026 date thanks to substantial government relief measures and balanced domestic output, allowing individuals and companies to plan their construction projects with more certainty.