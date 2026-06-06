Cement Price Today in Pakistan - June 6, 2026

As of June 6, 2026, cement prices in Pakistan for a standard 50kg bag of ordinary Portland cement (OPC, typically 53 grade) range from approximately Rs. 1,505 to Rs. 1,610, depending on the brand, region, quality, and local dealer margins. The nationwide average stands around Rs. 1,540 to Rs. 1,580 per bag, showing firmness in the market this week.

In major cities:

Karachi and southern markets (including other Sindh areas) often feature competitive rates, typically Rs. 1,520 to Rs. 1,560 , thanks to proximity to manufacturing units and optimized logistics.

and southern markets (including other Sindh areas) often feature competitive rates, typically , thanks to proximity to manufacturing units and optimized logistics. Lahore, Islamabad, and northern regions generally range from Rs. 1,550 to Rs. 1,610, shaped by extended transport routes and sustained demand from housing, commercial, and public infrastructure works.

These genuine rates draw from the latest retail market reports and dealer updates for the week ending June 4, 2026. Prices remain relatively stable with only minor shifts observed recently.

The ongoing Iran conflict (escalated since late February 2026) has sustained pressure on global oil supplies via disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. While international crude prices have shown some recent easing, fuel costs in Pakistan stayed elevated for months. Recent adjustments brought petrol to around Rs. 377–415 per litre (with a small cut effective June 6) and high-speed diesel to similar levels. Even after partial relief, transportation expenses for cement (particularly diesel-dependent trucking) and energy inputs for production remain higher than pre-conflict benchmarks. Strong local manufacturing capacity and supply balance have so far limited major upward movements in bag prices.

Cement Market Snapshot: Key Insights for Builders & Homeowners in Early June 2026

Pakistan’s construction industry continues to count on cement as an essential building block for residential projects, commercial spaces, roads, and national infrastructure programs. As of early June 2026, the market presents firm yet predictable pricing despite global energy headwinds tied to the Iran situation.

Today’s Cement Prices in Pakistan (Per 50kg Bag) Standard grey OPC cement trades in the Rs. 1,505–1,610 range nationwide. Southern regions, especially around Karachi and Sindh, offer relatively better value near Rs. 1,520–1,560, while northern hubs like Lahore and Islamabad typically see Rs. 1,550–1,610. These differences stem largely from production hubs, freight costs, and area-specific demand.

The ongoing impact of the Iran conflict on petrol and diesel has contributed to higher logistics and manufacturing expenses, but cement prices have adjusted only modestly. This relative steadiness provides valuable planning reliability for small renovations, full home builds, or large-scale developments.