Cement Price Today in Pakistan - May 16, 2026

As of May 16, 2026, cement prices in Pakistan for a standard 50kg bag of ordinary Portland cement (OPC, typically 53 grade) range from approximately Rs. 1,375 to Rs. 1,610, depending on the brand, region, quality, and local dealer margins. The nationwide average sits around Rs. 1,400 to Rs. 1,550 per bag, with many popular varieties trading in the Rs. 1,540–1,580 range at retail level.

In major cities:

Karachi and southern markets (including other Sindh areas) often see more competitive rates, typically Rs. 1,350 to Rs. 1,520 , benefiting from proximity to production plants and relatively lower freight costs.

and southern markets (including other Sindh areas) often see more competitive rates, typically , benefiting from proximity to production plants and relatively lower freight costs. Lahore, Islamabad, and northern regions generally range from Rs. 1,400 to Rs. 1,610 (with some urban retail quotes higher), influenced by longer transportation distances and steady demand from residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects.

These authentic rates reflect the latest dealer and market updates as of mid-May 2026. Prices have held relatively steady this month with only minor movements, despite ongoing cost pressures.

The ongoing Iran conflict (escalated since late February 2026) continues to disturb global oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, keeping international crude prices volatile and elevated. This has triggered repeated fuel hikes in Pakistan. As of recent notifications, petrol stands at approximately Rs. 414–415 per litre and high-speed diesel at similar levels. Fuel costs have climbed dramatically — over 55–64% since the conflict began — substantially raising transportation expenses for cement (especially diesel for trucking) and energy costs for kiln operations. Despite this sustained pressure, robust domestic production, higher dispatches, and balanced supply have helped contain sharper spikes in cement bag prices so far.

Cement Market Snapshot: Key Insights for Builders in Mid-May 2026

Pakistan’s construction sector continues to rely on cement as a foundational material for homes, roads, commercial developments, and large-scale government infrastructure initiatives. In mid-May 2026, the market displays balanced pricing amid global energy volatility from the Iran situation, backed by solid local demand.

Today’s Cement Prices in Pakistan (Per 50kg Bag) Standard grey OPC cement trades in the Rs. 1,375–1,610 range across the country. Southern regions, particularly around Karachi and Sindh, maintain relatively competitive pricing near Rs. 1,350–1,520, while northern cities like Lahore and Islamabad typically see Rs. 1,400–1,610. These variations primarily arise from plant locations, freight charges, and regional demand patterns.

The ripple effects of the Iran conflict on petrol and diesel prices have added to logistics and production costs, yet cement rates have experienced only gradual adjustments rather than major surges. This measured stability offers builders and homeowners a reasonable degree of predictability for planning renovations, new residential projects, or bigger developments.

Practical tips for buyers right now:

Compare quotes from multiple local suppliers to secure the most competitive rate.

Inquire about bulk purchase discounts, which can help offset some of the fuel-driven cost increases.

Keep an eye on energy price movements or any further policy responses to the Iran conflict that could influence future cement pricing.

With sustained government emphasis on housing schemes and infrastructure spending, cement demand remains firm, supporting active supply chains. The recent fuel price volatility linked to the Iran war serves as a reminder of how international events can affect local construction costs, but current authentic rates still allow for effective budgeting in ongoing projects.

For the most precise pricing in your area (especially in Sindh regions like Karachi or nearby), contact trusted local vendors or check daily dealer boards — small variations can occur based on immediate stock, delivery fees, or dealer margins. Staying informed on these real-time market rates, including the petrol price effects tied to the Iran conflict, helps keep your construction expenses under better control in Pakistan’s evolving building materials landscape.