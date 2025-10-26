Cement prices edge up across Pakistan amid rising input costs

Cement prices in Pakistan have seen a slight upward adjustment this week amid persistent market volatility driven by higher production and import expenses.

The average retail price of a 50 kg cement bag now ranges between Rs 1,340 and Rs 1,440, depending on the brand and region.

According to market reports, Pakcem and Maple Leaf Cement currently top the price chart, retailing at around Rs 1,430–1,440 and Rs 1,425–1,435 per bag, respectively. DG Khan Cement is selling between Rs 1,415 and Rs 1,425, followed by Bestway Cement at Rs 1,405–1,415 and Fauji Cement at Rs 1,395–1,405 per bag.

Dealers in major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, report that demand from the construction sector remains stable despite recent price hikes. Industry analysts attribute the increase primarily to rising input costs—especially coal and fuel imports—along with the continued depreciation of the Pakistani rupee.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s cement industry posted strong growth in the first quarter of FY2025–26, with total shipments rising 16.25% to 12.161 million tonnes, compared to 10.461 million tonnes during the same period last year.

Local sales grew by 15% to 9.573 million tonnes, up from 8.319 million tonnes, while export volumes jumped 21%, reaching 2.589 million tonnes.

On a year-on-year basis, total cement dispatches—including both local and export sales—rose 7% in September 2025 to 4.25 million tonnes, compared to 3.97 million tonnes last year.

However, while domestic sales climbed 14.38% to 3.418 million tonnes, exports fell 15.25%, dropping to 831,966 tonnes from 981,646 tonnes during the same month last year. Industry observers expect price adjustments to continue in the coming weeks as global fuel and freight costs remain volatile.