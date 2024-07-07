Cement prices go up in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The price of a 50 kg cement bag has surged by up to Rs207 within a week in Pakistan, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The PBS documents reveal that the price of a 50 kg bag of cement has reached as high as Rs1,500 across the country.

The data highlights that Lahore and Peshawar are experiencing the highest cement prices. In Larkana, the price of a 50 kg bag increased by Rs207 in just one week. Similarly, Peshawar saw a rise of Rs177, Bannu Rs163, and Quetta Rs160 per 50 kg bag.

In Sargodha, the price rose by Rs160, while in Multan, it increased by Rs155. Islamabad witnessed an increase of Rs151, and in Karachi and Lahore, the price rose by Rs150 per bag.

Other notable increases include Gujranwala at Rs147, Faisalabad at Rs140, and Sialkot at Rs130. In Hyderabad, the price increased by Rs120, and in Rawalpindi, the price rose by Rs 107. Khuzdar saw a relatively smaller increase of Rs 23 per 50 kg bag within the week.

The surge in prices comes after the federal budget increased the Federal Excise Duty on cement from Rs 3 to Rs 4 per kg.

During the month of May 2024, Pakistan’s cement sector recorded a sharp increase of 72.16 percent in its exports.

According to the data of All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, the cement export was recorded at 917,962 tons with a significant increase of 72.16 percent, against the export of 533,215 tons last year.