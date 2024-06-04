Cement exports record sharp rise during May 2024

ISLAMABAD: During the month of May 2024, Pakistan’s cement sector recorded a sharp increase of 72.16 percent in its exports, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the data of All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, the cement export was recorded at 917,962 tons with a significant increase of 72.16 percent, against the export of 533,215 tons last year.

As per the official data, the sales of cement recorded a growth of 7.83 percent during the month of May 2024, while its overall and domestic sales stood at 4.275 and 3.357 million tonnes, respectively.

Meanwhile, the total sales of cement in the past 11 months of current year was recorded at 41.730 million tons against the sales of 40.516 million tons the same period last year.

The All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association spokesman stated that the negative growth in the local market for the ninth consecutive month is a cause for concern.