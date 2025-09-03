Cement prices in Pakistan; September 2025

ISLAMABAD: The latest cement prices in Pakistan for September 2025 show only minor differences across leading brands, even as floods disrupt construction projects and add to costs.

The situation has affected transport and materials, but the cement market continues to remain competitive with a narrow pricing range. Cement prices in Pakistan currently stand between 1,380 and 1,430 rupees per bag.

Most brands fall close to the 1,400 mark, showing a stable market trend. Cherat Cement, Falcon Cement, and Flaying Pakistan are priced at 1,380, offering slightly lower rates. Askari Cement and Kohat Cement are set at 1,390, while DG Khan Cement, Fauji Cement, Lucky Cement, and Pioneer are priced at 1,400, reflecting the average market level.

In September 2025, BestWay Cement is priced at 1,410, which places it just above the average and reflects a stronger brand position. Maple Leaf Cement is listed at 1,430, the highest among all cement prices in Pakistan, making it the premium choice in the market.

Latest Cement Prices

Brand Price Askari Cement 1390 BestWay Cement 1410 Cherat Cement 1380 DG Khan Cement 1400 Falcon Cement 1380 Flaying Pakistan 1380 Fauji Cement 1400 Kohat Cement 1390 Lucky Cement 1400 Maple Leaf Cement 1430 Pioneer 1400

The latest cement prices in Pakistan also show that most companies are competing in a narrow band, which means customers see only slight variations across brands. Floods across Pakistan have slowed construction activity, increased costs, and reduced transport options, but the cement market has still maintained relative stability.

Overall, the pattern of cement prices in Pakistan demonstrates a clustered market, with a few brands positioning themselves as either budget-friendly or premium options, while most remain close to the average rate.

Also Read: Cement sales growth slows in August 2025 compared to July

The growth momentum in cement sales in Pakistan eased in August 2025 compared to July, although overall figures still showed a notable year-on-year increase

According to industry data, cement sales in Pakistan during August 2025 were recorded at 3.097 million tonnes, up 10.33 percent from 2.807 million tonnes in August 2024. Exports also posted an increase of 22.13 percent, reaching 749,723 tonnes against 613,875 tonnes in the same month last year.

In contrast, July 2025 had witnessed stronger growth, with domestic consumption rising by 18.61 percent and exports surging 84 percent compared to July 2024.