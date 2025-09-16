Cement Prices in Pakistan show decline- September 2025

ISLAMABAD: Cement Prices in Pakistan have shown a slight dip in the northern cities, while southern markets remained stable, according to the latest data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

For the week ending September 11, the average retail price of a 50kg cement bag in northern Pakistan was recorded at Rs1,390. This marked a 0.07 percent decrease compared to the previous week’s Rs1,391 (week ending September 4).

In contrast, Cement Prices in Pakistan’s southern region did not change. The average retail price stayed at Rs1,443 per bag during both weeks.

Cement Prices in Northern Cities

Islamabad: Rs. 1,367

Rawalpindi: Rs. 1,372

Gujranwala: Rs. 1,420

Sialkot: Rs. 1,410

Lahore: Rs. 1,443

Faisalabad: Rs. 1,380

Sargodha: Rs. 1,370

Multan: Rs. 1,424

Bahawalpur: Rs. 1,450

Peshawar: Rs. 1,350

Bannu: Rs. 1,300

Cement Prices in Southern Cities

Karachi: Rs. 1,367

Hyderabad: Rs. 1,427

Sukkur: Rs. 1,465

Larkana: Rs. 1,407

Quetta: Rs. 1,510

Khuzdar: Rs. 1,483

The overall trend shows that Cement Prices in Pakistan’s northern region recorded a minor decline, while Cement Prices in Pakistan’s southern cities stayed unchanged. This indicates a steady market in the south, with only marginal adjustments in the north.

Earlier, the latest cement prices in Pakistan for September 2025 showed only minor differences across leading brands, even as floods disrupt construction projects and add to costs.

The situation has affected transport and materials, but the cement market continues to remain competitive with a narrow pricing range. Cement prices in Pakistan currently stand between 1,380 and 1,430 rupees per bag.

Most brands fall close to the 1,400 mark, showing a stable market trend. Cherat Cement, Falcon Cement, and Flaying Pakistan are priced at 1,380, offering slightly lower rates. Askari Cement and Kohat Cement are set at 1,390, while DG Khan Cement, Fauji Cement, Lucky Cement, and Pioneer are priced at 1,400, reflecting the average market level.

In September 2025, BestWay Cement is priced at 1,410, which places it just above the average and reflects a stronger brand position. Maple Leaf Cement is listed at 1,430, the highest among all in Pakistan, making it the premium choice in the market.