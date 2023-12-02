Cement sales decline by 2.12% in November

The All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) on Monday said that the collective consumption of cement across Pakistan stood at 3.924 million tons, registering a decline of 2.12 percent in November 2023, ARY News reported.

As per the data released by APCMA, local cement sales by the industry during the month of November were 3.262 million tons compared to 3.862 million tons in November 2022, registering a decline of 15.53 percent.

During November last year, total cement sales stood at 4.009 million tons.

Whereas in November 2023, the cement exports were 662,374 tons with a staggering increase of 348.29 percent. In November 2022, 147,757 tons of cement was exported.

Earlier, the country recorded a rise in cement sales by 57.44% in July 2023 to 3.212 million tons from 2.040 million tons a year ago.

The 57.4% increase in cement sales signaled the commencement of construction activities in the country.

The North-based cement factories sold 2.473 million tons in the first month of the current fiscal year which was 46.54% more than the previous year’s 1.688 million tons.