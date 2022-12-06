CDA seals Centaurus Mall

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed Centaurus Mall in an overnight raid, ARY News reported.

The development came hours after a heated debate between Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to Mangla. PM Shehbaz Sharif didn’t allow the AJK PM to speak during his speech.

Reports revealed that a team of CDA officials and local police raided the Centaurus Mall and expelled the administrative staff as well as guards, after which the building was sealed.

The CDA said the mall has been sealed over ‘illegal use’.

Earlier in October, the mall had caught fire for unknown reasons but a spokesperson for the AJK PM blamed the federal government for the fire in Centaurus Shopping Mall, which is owned by AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.

Talking to journalists, AJK PM’s spokesperson, Raja Usman, had claimed that the fire in Centaurus Mall was set deliberately as the federal government was doing political victimisation in light of the political situation.

He claimed that the federal government wants to make it a bigger incident than Model Town fire, accusing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah of involvement in Islamabad’s shopping mall fire.

