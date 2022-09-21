Center urges units for security personnel fearing PTI’s long march – sources

The Federal government has demanded over 30,000 police, rangers and FC forces from provinces fearing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) expected to call for another long-march toward Islamabad, ARY News reported citing sources.

Sources say that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz-led (PML-N) federal government has urged the provincial government to provide security personnel in order to tighten the capital’s security in case of a long march by PTI.

They added that the centre has demanded 20,000 personnel from Punjab, 4000 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 6000 rangers. Along with the security personnel, hundreds of containers would also be arranged and ditches would be dug to lock down entrances to the city and the red zone, in particular, sources said.

The federal government has also procured tear gas shells and drone shell deployers. over 3000 FC personnel have already reached the capital. Punjab and KP have not yet responded to the centre’s demand for personnel.

The preparatory step comes as the PTI Chief has been repeatedly threatening the government with another march toward the capital if they fail to announce the date for fresh elections.

Earlier on Monday, Imran Khan slammed PM Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for prioritising foreign visits over providing assistance to the flood-affected people.

