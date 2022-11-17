Centre decides not to appoint new member Finance PTA

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided not to appoint new Member (Finance) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to details, the federal cabinet has approved reappointment of Muhammad Naveed Member (Finance) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Sources told ARY News that during the cabinet meeting, Chairman PTA put forward explanations for reappointment of Muhammad Naveed. “The Chairman’s explanations for reappointment made part of summary,” sources added.

Sources further claimed that Muhammad Naveed was re-appointed for four years.

Earlier in June, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) shared that 400 fake accounts were being reported on a daily basis in the country in a bid to quell disinformation campaigns in the country.

He shared these details before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting which was headed by dissident PTI leader Noor Alam Khan.

During the meeting, the PAC chairman asked the PTA chairman regarding their actions against fake accounts on social media. “One person is operating 2000 fake accounts and defaming the institutions from them,” he said.

The chairman PTA said that they report fake accounts and currently 400 accounts are being reported on a daily basis.

