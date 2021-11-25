Centre to intervene if Sindh fails to take action against hoarders: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that there is no shortage of essential commodities in the country, ARY News reported.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review wheat and fertilizer stock in the country, the prime minister called for an immediate crackdown on fertilizer hoarders and punitive action against them under anti-profiteering and anti-hoarding laws.

The meeting was informed that there was 6.6 million metric tons of public wheat stock available and an adequate stock of fertilizer would also be available for the Rabi crop in 2021.

He further said that legal recourse will be taken against hoarders and profiteers.

In case, Sindh government did not take effective measures against these criminals, the federal government might intervene under relevant legal provisions to compensate for inaction of the provincial government against hoarders, PM said.

PM was of the view that inaction by Sindh government was adversely affecting the supply and prices of fertilizer throughout the country including Sindh.

The prime minister emphasized that PTI government had introduced farmer-friendly policies for the first time in the country’s history. However, he lamented that mafias were busy profiteering rather than caring for the consumers’ interest.

PM Imran Khan said that the government was providing Rs 120 billion subsidy on gas to the fertilizer industry along with Rs. 100 billion worth tax incentives.

He directed that Track & Trace system introduced for sugar sector should also be used for fertilizer industry to discourage artificial shortage and price manipulation.

