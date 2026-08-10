Centuries-old ancient Roman shipwreck discovered off Sicily coast

Italian divers in a groundbreaking discovery have found an ancient Roman shipwreck off the coast of Sicily highlighting an ancient history to be more than 2,000 years old.

The findings reveal that the vessel was found piled with hundreds of well-preserved containers which were used to freight goods such as wine and olive oil.

According to Italy’s Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli, the wreck was one of the significant underwater archaeological discoveries of recent years.

Police drivers turn the ride around 46m after a tip-off from a fisherman.

Reports further showed that the wreckage is 21m long and 6m wide. On social platforms, he shed light on scenarios of how he dived and investigated after spotting something appeared to be a massive rock on his scanner.

“I get closer. And my heart stops. It wasn’t a rock,”.

Instead, he saw hundreds of amphorae – tall ceramic jars used to store goods in the ancient era, mostly wine, oil or grain.

“This is, without a doubt, the most incredible discovery of my life”.

“It’s hard to describe what it feels like to be among the first humans, in nearly 20 centuries, to see that place again,” he continued.

The primary motive for sharing the video on social media is to alert people that wreck, where shopping eels, and continuous marine life living among the jars never cease to amaze us.

Specialist divers from the cultural heritage protection arm of Italy’s police were deployed to the site, and safety measures were implemented to preserve in its exact current state to determine the nature of the wreck to further learn about its intriguing cargo.