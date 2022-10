CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal named among 500 most influential Muslims

The Jordan-based Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre has named ARY Digital Network President and CEO Mr Salman Iqbal among the 2023 World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims.



The Jordan-based Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre has released the latest ranking of most influential Muslims in ‘The Muslim 500’ magazine published by an international Islamic non-governmental, independent institute headquartered in Amman, Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Maulana Tariq Jameel, Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani, Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, Sirajul Haq, Malala Yousafzai, as well as ARY Digital Network President & CEO Salman Iqbal have been named among the influential Muslims.

The prominent global personalities listed among the top 50 included Saudi King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamid Al-Thani, Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Jordanian King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein and others.

In 2020, ARY Digital Network CEO Salman Iqbal had also been named among the 2020’s World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims alongside Imran Khan, Maulana Tariq Jameel, Malala Yousafzai and others.

