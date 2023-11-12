32.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal re-elected WMO president

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

President and CEO ARY Digital Network Mr Salman Iqbal has been re-elected unopposed as the President of the World Memon Organization (WMO) for three years.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ARY News (@arynewstv)

All nine chapters of the WMO reposed their trust in President and CEO ARY Digital Network Mr Salman Iqbal and elected him unopposed as president of the organization for the next three years during WMO annual general meeting in Dubai.

Mahmood Shaikhani was elected vice-president of the World Memon Organization while, Shabana Abdul Razaq reclaimed the Global Ladies Chair slot.

It is pertinent to mention here that Founder of the ARY Group Haji Abdul Razzak Yaqoob founded the World Memon Organization (WMO) aimed at uniting the Memon community on a single platform.

Prominent personalities from the Memon community including Sir Adamjee, Abdul Sattar Edhi, Haji Abdul Razzak Yaqoob, and others remained part of the WMO.

Read more: Delegation of World Memon Organisation meets PM, extends support for various sectors

Haji Abdul Razzak Yaqoob, Abdul Sattar Dada, Sulaiman Noor Mohamed served the WMO at top positions.

The organization holds elections after every three years to elect its office bearers.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.