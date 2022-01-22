Ch Sarwar claims he helped Benazir, Nawaz Sharif become PM

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar claimed on Saturday that he helped Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto to become prime ministers, ARY News reported.

He made these remarks while talking to ARY News program Aitreaz Hai.

“I played a role in helping Benazir Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan to become Pakistan’s prime minister and Europe also acknowledged his political wisdom,” he claimed.

Speaking about his differences with PML-N, Sarwar said that he had a disagreement with former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif over the clean water issue which forced him to leave PML-N and join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

To a question, the Punjab governor said that no contact was made with the Sharif family since he had left Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Sarwar said that he has still good relations with some leaders of PPP and PML-N.

Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar went on to say that he is satisfied with the performance of Usman Buzdar as Punjab chief minister.

Regarding his recent visit to Europe and the United Kingdom, Sarwar said that Pakistan will regain GSP plus Status in the European markets due to his successful lobbying.

He also urged all political parties to work together for the revival of the national economy as Pakistan going through numerous problems.

