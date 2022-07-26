Ch Shujaat’s, PPP lawyers reach SC despite boycott

Islamabad: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Chaudhry Shujaat’s lawyers have reached the Supreme Court for the hearing of the CM Punjab election case despite the announcement of a boycott by all government parties last night, ARY News reported.

According to details, PPP’s lawyer Farooq H. Naik and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat’s lawyers Salahuddin have reached the SC to attend the hearing.

Moreover, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari’s lawyer Irfan Qadir has also reached the Supreme Court. Dost Muhammad Mazari has not boycotted the hearing, lawyer Irfan Qadir said.

‘I have never boycotted any court proceedings,’ Irfan Qadir said. Will present my argument before the court, he added.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi’s lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar said that it is pleasant that his opposing lawyers have not boycotted the proceedings. The court has not decided its verdict yet, he added.

All government parties had announced to boycott the court proceedings after the three-member bench of the Supreme Court rejected their plea to form a full court bench on the matter.

While addressing a press conference at the Prime Minister’s House, the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that they raised a demand for the supremacy of law and justice in the country.

