Chadwick Boseman remembered by costars a year after passing

Chadwick Boseman’s film costars honoured his legacy with heartfelt notes a year after he tragically passed away from cancer at 43 on Aug. 28, 2020.
Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o, who starred alongside Boseman in Black Panther, took to Twitter to honour him on the first anniversary of his heartbreaking death, sharing a heartwarming picture of herself laughing alongside him.
“I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do,” she wrote, adding. “One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me.”
I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do… One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me. pic.twitter.com/4y7H7Bhtpo
Michael B. Jordan, who also starred with Boseman with Black Panther, wrote, “Not a day goes by bro… Love and miss you but I know you are still with us.”
Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman’s co-star from his last release Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, also shared a picture with the late actor saying, “This day last year you left this earth and us. Man, you are missed!”
Fellow Marvel star Mark Ruffalo also remembered Boseman, with Ruffalo sharing a black-and-white picture of Boseman on Twitter, writing, “Can’t believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today.”
Can’t believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today, @chadwickboseman.
📸 Sam Jones pic.twitter.com/uKzLevgOe4
Boseman, an actor whose work celebrated African-American pioneers and culture, died on Aug. 28, 2020, at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.
Boseman, a native of South Carolina who began his screen career in episodes of television dramas such as Third Watch, Law & Order and ER, passed away at his home, with his wife and family at his side, the statement on Twitter and Facebook said. He resided in Los Angeles.