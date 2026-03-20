Chadwick Boseman’s cancer journey revealed six years after death

Six years after his passing, Simone Ledward Boseman, widow of Chadwick Boseman, is sharing new details regarding her husband’s private battle with colon cancer. Many were astonished to learn of the actor’s illness following his death in August 2020 at the age of 43. In an interview with TODAY’s Craig Melvin that aired on March 20, Ledward Boseman noted that both she and her husband were initially blindsided by the diagnosis.

She recalled that she was unaware he was experiencing symptoms until he had already visited a doctor twice, noting that the onset seemed very sudden and occurred over just a few weeks. Ledward Boseman described colon cancer as particularly tricky, especially given her husband Chadwick Boseman’s age at the time, as he was not yet at a point where a routine colonoscopy would have been considered.

The Black Panther star was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2016. Ledward Boseman mentioned she remains uncertain if there was a family history of the illness, a situation she noted is common for many people. According to the Mayo Clinic, potential signs of colon cancer include changes in bowel habits, blood in the stool, persistent abdominal discomfort, and unexplained weight loss.

Following the initial diagnosis, the couple remained confident that he would recover. Ledward Boseman recounted that they viewed it as a challenging moment he would eventually overcome through surgery and chemotherapy. She stated there was little discussion regarding the possibility that he might not recover, describing the eventual prospect of his death as a betrayal of faith. Looking back, she expressed a wish that they had found a way to discuss that outcome during that time.

While 2018 was a brief, cancer-free year that she described as beautiful, the illness returned as Stage 4 by the end of that year. Throughout his treatment, the actor chose to keep his condition private because he did not want to be treated differently or have his work suffer. Ledward Boseman revealed that his career kept him moving, and he didn’t want to be handled with kid gloves or perceived as incapable of performing physically demanding roles.

Reflecting on her grief nearly six years later, she told Melvin that while the “edges get less sharp,” the pain does not entirely go away. She explained that while there are still difficult moments, it becomes easier to find love within them as one becomes more accustomed to carrying the weight of loss.