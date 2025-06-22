Chagai: Officials say 1814 nationals return from Iran

CHAGAI: Local administration on Sunday said that 1814 Pakistani nationals have returned back from Iran to this border district amid worsening hostilities in the region.

Till now 428 pilgrims, 655 students and 566 tourists, 160 deportees and five foreign nationals have returned from Iran, officials of border district of Chagai said.

District authorities said that 112 tourists and 24 students reached at Taftan border.

All facilities being provided to the Pakistani citizens returning from the neighboring country, deputy commissioner Chagai said.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar last Sunday said that 450 Pakistani pilgrims’ repatriated from Iran.

Ishaq Dar in a tweet said that steps being taken for return of the Pakistani students staying in Iran.

DPM also said that the Pakistani embassy in Baghdad, has been in contact with the Pakistani pilgrims stranded in Iraq. He said step being taken for safe stay of Pakistani pilgrims and their return to home, who have been stranded in Iraq owing to the closure of the country’s airspace.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started a special operation to bring back Pakistanis stranded in Iran amid Israel-Iran conflict.

A PIA aircraft departed from Peshawar to Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, last Tuesday to facilitate the evacuation.

With the assistance of the Pakistani embassy, 150 Pakistanis were transported from the Iranian city of Mashhad to Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

These individuals, who were stuck due to the closure of Iranian airspace, will be flown back to their homeland via a special PIA flight from Ashgabat.

Following government directives, PIA has announced that additional special flights will be arranged to ensure the safe return of more stranded citizens.