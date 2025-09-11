Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc trailer drops with explosive new footage

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc has dropped its first English Dub trailer, with Anime news outlets confirming the film’s release dates for both Japan and the United States.

Reze Arc will debut in Japanese cinemas on 19 September before arriving in the US on 24 October, earlier than its previously scheduled date.

The new trailer for Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc, unveiled by Sony Pictures Entertainment and Crunchyroll, runs just over a minute and showcases both the romantic and action-driven sides of the story.

Anime news reports highlight how Denji’s emotions and his connection to Makima and Reze will be central to the movie, alongside explosive battle sequences.

Reze Arc has also released a Japanese trailer with English subtitles, as well as a full “Series Recap” video in both formats to prepare fans for the film.

These recaps cover Denji’s early days joining the Public Safety Devil Hunters and set the stage for his next challenge in Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc.

Everyone's after his chainsaw heart. For the first time, see Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc exclusively in movie theatres October 24.



According to the latest Anime news, the new English trailer teases Denji’s struggles with love, loyalty and identity as Reze makes her entrance. While Denji dreams of romance, the action quickly intensifies with the arrival of the Bomb Girl, leading to dramatic battles centred on his Chainsaw Heart.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc has become one of the most talked-about upcoming anime releases this year, with Anime news platforms noting that the film explores a darker and more emotional side of Denji’s journey.

Fans now have just weeks to wait before Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc finally hits cinemas and continues the story from where the anime left off.

