Chairlift cable break: Rescue operation underway to airlift Battagram students

BATTAGRAM: A Pakistan Army helicopter reached Battagram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to rescue schoolchildren and teachers, who are stranded midair after cable of a chairlift passing over a river broke in the Allai Jhangray Pashto area broke on Tuesday.

A rescue operation is being carried out in a “very careful and deliberate manner” by SSGC commandos.

As per details, the chairlift is stuck in Battagram’s Tehsil Alai as a result eight schoolchildren and their teacher are stranded in midair for several hours.

Earlier, Commissioner Hazara Sultan Aamir said he has contacted the KP govt and Pakistan Army for helicopter support to rescue the stranded schoolchildren and teacher.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, from the stuck chairlift, a man named Gulfaraz said seven schoolchildren and another man are stuck in the chairlift.

He said they are stuck midair in the chairlift from 7 in the morning and two ropes of the chairlift have already been broken. We are still waiting for help, he added.

Earlier, four people were killed as a cable plunged into the Indus River near Sammar Nallah area in district Upper Kohistan.

The deceased were crossing the river from Shitial to Tangir area of Gilgit-Baltistan, when the string holding the chairlift broke into two pieces, plunging them into the fast-flowing river.