Chairlift with three people stuck midair over Chitral river

UPPER CHITRAL: Rescue 1122 staff successfully saved three people, who were trapped in a cable car hanging over the Chitral river, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, they received a call about three people stranded in a chairlift passing over the Chitral river near Koragh spot, due to a rope snub.

A rescue official reached the stranded chairlift by rappeling rope and managed to attach it to a rope. After attaching the rope to the cable car, the rescue staff dragged it back to the shore and saved the lives of the people.

The rescue operation continued for 45 minutes, the 1122 staff said and added that people rescued from the cable car are safe and sound.

Read more: Govt orders inspection of all chairlifts after Battagram incident

Earlier this month, eight people, including schoolchildren who got trapped in a disabled cable car dangling high above a valley in Pakistan’s Battagram, returned safely to the ground after military commandos staged a daring and delicate rescue using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift.

It may be noted that the caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government issued comprehensive instructions for the inspection and enhancement of safety measures for cable cars throughout the province after the Battagram incident.