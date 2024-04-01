Chairman PCB meets players in Kakul fitness camp

ABBOTTABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday visited the Army School of Physical Training in Kakul to observe the ongoing fitness camp of the national team being conducted by trainers from the Pakistan Army, ARY News reported.

As per a press statement issued by the PCB, the visit aimed at gathering firsthand insights into the training camp and extending gratitude to the Pakistan Army for their invaluable support in organising the camp.

The PCB Chairman also met with the players and said that he was highly ‘inspired’ by the ‘high’ spirit of the team members. He commended the players for their dedication and active participation in the camp.

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Pakistan Army for their support to our cricketers. Their collaboration will not only enhance the fitness levels of our players but will also make them more disciplined in future,” Naqvi said.

He hoped that this camp would surely put the players in good stead before undertaking a challenging journey leading to a global tournament in the USA and West Indies.

Naqvi said that the fitness camp has been instrumental in enhancing the physical capabilities of Pakistan’s T20 players, ensuring they are in optimal condition for forthcoming cricketing assignments which also includes the ICC T20 World Cup in June this year.

In addition to meeting with the players, the PCB chairman also held a meeting with the selection committee to talk about the team’s selection ahead of the New Zealand T20I series. The meeting was also attended by captain Babar Azam.

Naqvi also took the members into confidence on the developments made by the Board regarding the appointment of head coach.

For the unversed, a total of 29 players will undergo fitness training in the camp, organised in collaboration with the Pakistan Army.

The camp commenced on March 26 and will conclude on April 8.